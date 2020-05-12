ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for intentionally killing a dog in Ellicott City in 2019.
Corey Markus Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Howard County Police responded to a report of a trail of blood scene in the 8900 block of Town and Country Blvd. on December 30, 2019.
Responding officers followed the trail and located a pit bull tied to a tree with its throat cut.
Police located the apartment where the dog — who was being cared for by a friend of the owner — was staying. Witnesses identified Jones as the person responsible for the killing. He was found hiding in a bathtub behind a shower curtain in the apartment.
In addition to the one year sentence, Jones was placed on three years of supervised probation.