Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was shot in north Baltimore late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.
Officers were called to the 6200 block of York Road to investigate a shooting just before midnight Wednesday.
When they got there they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Northern District Shooting detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
There is no information on whether the man went to the hospital or his condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.