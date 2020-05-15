ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire officials are reporting they had three water rescue calls since midnight Friday.
Assistant Fire Chief for Anne Arundel County Fire Lawrence Schultz tweeted a photo of one of the rescues Friday morning.
“Staring off to be a busy weekend for AACoFD,” Schultz tweeted.
Starting off to be a busy weekend for @AACoFD. 3 Water Rescue calls since midnight and some good cut work on MD-97. Doing what they do 24/7 under the leadership of @Chief_Wolford pic.twitter.com/K7vncsoR2K
— Lawrence Schultz (@makinthepush) May 15, 2020
The weather is expected to get to a high of 87 Friday with summer-like temperatures all weekend. Boating and fishing are allowed across the state and the state-wide stay at home order will be lifted as of 5 p.m.