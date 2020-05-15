LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? As State Lifts Stay At Home Order At 5 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire officials are reporting they had three water rescue calls since midnight Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief for Anne Arundel County Fire Lawrence Schultz tweeted a photo of one of the rescues Friday morning.

“Staring off to be a busy weekend for AACoFD,” Schultz tweeted.

The weather is expected to get to a high of 87 Friday with summer-like temperatures all weekend. Boating and fishing are allowed across the state and the state-wide stay at home order will be lifted as of 5 p.m.

