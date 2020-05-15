CAMBRIDGE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted fugitive connected to the murder of a Baltimore County man found dead in Dorchester County.
The fugitive is identified as James Andre Reddick, Jr., 29, of Baltimore. Police believe he also goes by “Shane” or “Dre'”.
He is wanted for first-degree murder and other criminal charges, and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
He is 6’1″ and weighs 165 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He’s known to frequent York, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
The victim is Deontae Vilada Belcher, 25, of Rosedale. Belcher was found dead in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1.
An autopsy determined the cause and manner of death as homicide by gunshot wounds, police said.
Shortly before noon on May 1, deputies from Dorchester County responded to 911 calls reporting the body of the victim lying along a power line trail alongside Horns Point Road in Cambridge.
Investigators later identified Belcher, who had been last seen on April 11 getting into a four-door sedan with two other people. His mother had reported him missing to the Baltimore County Police Department on April 18.
Anyone with information about this murder or regarding the whereabouts of James Reddick is urged to contact Corporal Scott Sears of the Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.