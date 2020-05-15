Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The World Central Kitchen will distribute free meals to city residents on Saturday, and the city is warning drivers to be ready for heavy traffic around the meal sites.
The meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at M&T Stadium Lot H, Old Eastern High School/Johns Hopkins Complex parking lot on 33rd Street across from the YMCA complex, and at Baltimore Community College’s alternate campus at 2700 Liberty Heights Avenue.
A large turnout is expected at all of the sites, so drivers should expect more traffic throughout Saturday morning into the early afternoon.
The city said it will deploy Transportation Enforcement Officers at key intersections to help facilitate traffic.
Drivers should plan ahead.