TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — An Ocean Pines man was arrested on May 12 after allegedly stealing items including several credit cards from parked cars around Towson.
Police had been investigating several thefts from autos in the Falls Road, Ruxton Road and Charles Street areas of Towson since May 7.
Police learned that between 5 p.m. and 11 a.m., the suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Allen Kidd, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, drove a stolen Honda Civic to the areas and stole various items from parked cars.
Many of the cars were parked in residential areas and were left unlocked. Kidd used several credit cards stolen from the victims at businesses in Baltimore.
Kidd was arrested after a traffic stop in Baltimore while driving the stolen car. He is now facing various counts of theft, burglary, rogue and vagabond charges.
He has been released on his own recognizance after posting a $3,000 bond.