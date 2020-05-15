LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? As State Lifts Stay At Home Order At 5 p.m.
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Marriage certificates, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Marylanders are now able to get marriage certificates.

Before, they were only given them in emergency circumstances.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Applicants can mail or email in their payment and application and will have to be sworn in over a teleconference.

This will continue until the State of Emergency is over.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply