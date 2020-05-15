Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Marylanders are now able to get marriage certificates.
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Marylanders are now able to get marriage certificates.
Before, they were only given them in emergency circumstances.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- John Krasinski Officiates Maryland Couple’s Wedding Over Zoom Along With ‘The Office’ Cast As Guests
- Maryland Couple Tying Knot On Zoom Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Applicants can mail or email in their payment and application and will have to be sworn in over a teleconference.
This will continue until the State of Emergency is over.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.