FRUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man was killed and two state troopers were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Wicomico County Friday night, Maryland State Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Route 513 south of Moonglow Road in Fruitland. Police said the victim, John Simmons, of New York City, tried to pass a 2017 Toyota Prius when he hit an unmarked Maryland State Police vehicle head-on. Two off-duty troopers were in the vehicle at the time.
After hitting the troopers’ Ford Explorer, Simmons’ 2019 Hyundai Tucson then hit the Prius, police said.
Simmons was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he died.
The troopers, 25-year-old Ashley Thoren and 23-year-old Graham King, had to be extricated from their vehicle, state police said. Thoren was taken to an area hospital and later released; King was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
The two people inside the Prius, Deborah and Kenneth Couture, of Salisbury, were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.