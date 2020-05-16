Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 9600 block of Whiteacre Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of several gunshots.
Officers did not locate any victims at the scene, but were notified that a man entered Howard County General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.