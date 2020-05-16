ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington College student from Howard County won the nation’s largest undergraduate literary award.
Mary Sprague, an English major from Ellicott City, won the 2020 Sophie Kerr Prize worth $63,537 this year.
Sprague, who served as Editor-in-Chief of the student literary magazine and a copy-editor for the student newspaper, submitted a collection of short prose pieces most often about interpersonal relationships, sexuality, sexual assault and isolation.
During a virtual ceremony Friday evening, Sprague read pieces from her portfolio.
Sean Meehan, Professor and Chair of English at Washington College, released the following statement.
“The Committee judged Sprague’s maturity as a writer to be amongst the most advanced it has observed in recent years, and eagerly looks forward to reading and hearing more from this promising writer in the future,” Meehan said in part.