GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Glen Burnie man was killed in a shooting in the community Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. at the Elvaton Town Pool near Adventura Court and Century Town Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Kyriq William-Anthony Devinshire, suffering from critical injuries.
Devinshire was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said witnesses told them a group of people, including Devinshire, were near the pool when three men in masks approached them and shots rang out. Detectives recovered evidence from the scene but did not find the men.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.