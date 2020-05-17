COVID-19 In Md38.8K Cases Reported; Hospitalizations At Lowest Number In 3 Weeks
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Arthur has formed in the Atlantic prior to the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1.

Arthur is expected to spread tropical moisture along portions of the Eastern Seaboard.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Arthur moving out to sea after bringing tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain to portions of eastern North Carolina.

Marylanders can expect winds to increase in intensity on Monday, especially for areas south and east.

However, even central Maryland could see gusts over 30mph at times during the afternoon and evening.

Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore have the best chance of receiving any rain associated with Tropical Storm Arthur.

Rough surf can be expected for a few days in Ocean City, MD.

Chelsea Ingram

