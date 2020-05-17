Comments
ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Rossville Saturday night, Baltimore County police said.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the unit block of Leatherwood Place. The Baltimore County Police Department said the victim, Lamont Taylor, was arriving home when the shooter walked up and shot him before fleeing the scene.
Taylor later died at an area hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.