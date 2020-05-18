SEVERNA PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A 77-year-old man has died after crashing into a car while riding a bicycle on Friday in Anne Arundel County, police say.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Shore Road in Severna Park at around 12:19 p.m. for a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 77-year-old bicyclist were both traveling in the 600 block of Shore Road.
The Jeep started to turn right into his house’s driveway when the bicyclist came from behind the Jeep and ran into the side of it, police said. The bicyclist was taken to Baltimroe Washington Medical Center and later to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The bicyclist, Thomas Eugene Adensam, 77, later died at the hospital.
The driver of the Jeep, Jonathon Plummer, 47, stayed at the scene and was not injured.
Police believe the main cause of the crash seems to be the driver of the bicycle failed to yield right of way to the turning Jeep. Alcohol or drugs are not a factor, police said.
The Traffic Safety Section is handling the crash investigation.