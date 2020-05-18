COVID-19 In Md:39.7K Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Continue To Generally Decline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Charles Village, Local TV, Safeway, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to a reported shooting at the Charles Village Safeway Monday morning.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. for a shooting in the 2400 block of North Charles Street.

The scene outside the Charles Village Safeway. Police responded to a shooting there Monday morning.

A WJZ employee captured the scene outside the Safeway, where an injured man was being rolled into an ambulance. The man was conscious and yelling at a group that gathered as he was lifted into the ambulance.

No one else was reportedly injured and there isn’t any danger to the general public as this isn’t an active shooting scene.

Police are still on scene investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

WJZ will have the latest on this developing story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply