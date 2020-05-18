Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to a reported shooting at the Charles Village Safeway Monday morning.
Officers responded around 9 a.m. for a shooting in the 2400 block of North Charles Street.
A WJZ employee captured the scene outside the Safeway, where an injured man was being rolled into an ambulance. The man was conscious and yelling at a group that gathered as he was lifted into the ambulance.
No one else was reportedly injured and there isn’t any danger to the general public as this isn’t an active shooting scene.
Police are still on scene investigating the circumstances around the shooting.
WJZ will have the latest on this developing story.