COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland correctional facilities, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Five inmates have died.

The facility with the most cases is still the Jessup Correctional Institution, with 58 total cases- 19 of which are inmates. The majority of cases within the system are of correctional officers.

DPSCS did not provide further information on the most recent inmates who died.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

