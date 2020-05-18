COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
Filed Under:Crime, larceny, Local TV, Louisa Police, Sheetz, Talkers, theft, Virginia news, watermelon masks


LOUISA, Va. (WJZ) —  It’s almost like a start of a joke: two men walk into a local Virginia Sheetz wearing melons as masks, but they weren’t trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Instead, they were allegedly trying to steal.

Credit: Louisa Police Department

The Louisa Police Department is investigating after two suspects in hollowed-out watermelon masks, who arrived in a “lifted” 2006 black Toyota Tacoma, went into a Sheetz around 9:25 p.m. on May 6 for an alleged theft.

Police shared a photo of the suspects on Saturday to get help identifying the suspects.

The post got a bunch of laughs as people commented on their suspects’ unique disguise. Another person posted a photo where they posed with them at another store.

Louisa Police later said they made an arrest. They are still looking for another suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply