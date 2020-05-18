Comments
LOUISA, Va. (WJZ) — It’s almost like a start of a joke: two men walk into a local Virginia Sheetz wearing melons as masks, but they weren’t trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Instead, they were allegedly trying to steal.
LOUISA, Va. (WJZ) — It’s almost like a start of a joke: two men walk into a local Virginia Sheetz wearing melons as masks, but they weren’t trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Instead, they were allegedly trying to steal.
The Louisa Police Department is investigating after two suspects in hollowed-out watermelon masks, who arrived in a “lifted” 2006 black Toyota Tacoma, went into a Sheetz around 9:25 p.m. on May 6 for an alleged theft.
Police shared a photo of the suspects on Saturday to get help identifying the suspects.
The post got a bunch of laughs as people commented on their suspects’ unique disguise. Another person posted a photo where they posed with them at another store.
Louisa Police later said they made an arrest. They are still looking for another suspect.