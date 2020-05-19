Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot late Monday night in northwest Baltimore.
According to police, officers were called to the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shooting around 11:53 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was in the rear of a home.
He was taken via ambulance to an area hospital. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene. Since Monday night, the teen is now in stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.