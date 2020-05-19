ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters have battled four deadly blazes across Maryland since Thursday, State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.
One of the fires happened Thursday morning in Pasadena. After firefighters put out the flames, they found the body of 78-year-old Margaret Moga-Vero inside.
Two firefighters suffered minor burns battling that fire.
Officials said the fire started in a bedroom but the cause is unclear.
Another fatal fire broke out around noon Monday at a home in Mechanicsville. One person in the home was able to escape but an elderly woman was trapped inside, the fire marshal’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials said one of the fires was caused by unattended cooking and smoke detectors were a factor in all four fires.
“Please have WORKING smoke alarms in your home, have an escape plan, close before you doze, get out & stay out, 911,” Geraci wrote on Facebook Monday.