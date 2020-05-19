Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say is a suspect in a bank robbery in northwest Baltimore earlier this year.
The robbery happened on February 26 at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Police said the man gave the teller a note demanding money.
The teller gave him an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-265-8080, 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.