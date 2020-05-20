Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are less than two weeks away for the primary election, and a new poll shows a tie for first place in the Baltimore race for mayor.
Former mayor Sheila Dixon, former business executive Mary Miller and are neck and neck.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is running a close second.
Dixon and Miller are both polling at 18 percent, with Scott getting 15 percent.
The poll is by the Baltimore Sun, University of Baltimore and WYPR.
More than 20 percent of voters polled say they’re undecided.
When asked about the city’s biggest issues, the overwhelming concern reported by voters was crime. Ten percent say their major concern is COVID-19.