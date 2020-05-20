LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend As Death Toll Surpasses 2,000
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — At least 15  employees are being evaluated after they were exposed to an unknown chemical at Baltimore County trash facility.

Baltimore County Fire and EMS are on scene at the Baltimore County Central Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville, a trash and recycling facility, after people were exposed to an unknown chemical.

The incident occurred when employees were sorting household recyclables when a can of some unknown chemical ruptured at the facility in the 10200 block of Beaver Dam Road.

The county said 15 to 20 people were evaluated. The building was also evacuated while hazmat evaluates the situation.

