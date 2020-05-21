CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are working to identify two suspects linked to at least two gas station robberies in Baltimore County.
The first robbery was on November 22, 2019 around 9:40 p.m. at the Crown gas station in the 1000 block of Ingleside Avenue. The suspect entered the store, threatened the attendant and demanded cash- then fled in the pictured black Ford Escape with other suspects, police said.
The other robbery happened on December 15, 2019 at 10:37 p.m., when the same suspect went into the Shell gas station in the 1600 block of Forest Park Avenue with a second suspect. Police said he again threatened the attendant and demanded cash.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Robbery Unit believe these same suspects may be responsible for additional robberies, as well.
If you recognize either of these two suspects, or have any additional information to offer, contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.