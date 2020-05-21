LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend As Death Toll Surpasses 2,000
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire in Baltimore city early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Clifton Avenue around 1 a.m.

The fire started in a vacant building.

It quickly spread to 10 other buildings.

Only 4 of those were occupied.

10 people have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

