Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire in Baltimore city early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 1500 block of Clifton Avenue around 1 a.m.
The fire started in a vacant building.
It quickly spread to 10 other buildings.
Only 4 of those were occupied.
10 people have been displaced.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
BCFD on scene of a 3rd Alarm fire in the 1500 blk of Clifton Ave. Heavy fire was showing from a vacant dwelling that quickly spread to 10 adjacent homes. No injuries reported. More details to follow @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/AL1YRbn7Qm
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 21, 2020