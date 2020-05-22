PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police said Friday they arrested a registered child sex offender from Baltimore County who was wanted on additional child sex abuse charges.
The suspect, Anthony Lyvonne Howes, 51, of Halethorpe, was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Hanover Street in Baltimore City.
Howes was taken to the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack for processing.
Howes had been missing since at least November 2019, when Maryland State Police sought to arrest him at his home on child sex abuse charges.
Maryland State Police said Howes also had an arrest warrant issued by the Baltimore County Police Department for providing false information when he registered as a sex offender in Maryland.