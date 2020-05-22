Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a store security guard was allegedly stabbed with a syringe while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
Police say the incident happened Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Charles Street.
According to police, a security guard tried to stop an alleged shoplifter, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly pulled out a syringe and stabbed the security guard.
Police responded to the scene and the suspect was arrested.
No further information has been provided at this time.