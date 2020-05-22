



Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced William Anuszewski as the new fire chief for the county’s Department of Fire and Rescue Services as of May 25.

Anuszewski has been serving as the acting fire chief since March 1.

“We have no doubt Chief Anuszewski will continue to lead Fire and Rescue Services with the steady wisdom and experience of his 30-year career,” said Ball.

“He stepped into the role of Acting Chief just as this public health crisis began and has been a remarkable leader while navigating the pandemic with front-line paramedics and emergency technicians,” the county executive continued. “As our government looks to a new normal, we know that Fire and Rescue is in good hands.”

Previous, Anuszewski was the Deputy Chief of Operations for Fire and Rescue and served as the Director of Emergency Management. He started as a volunteer firefighter with Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department in 1983. He was hired by HCFRS in 1990. Over his 30-year career, he’s worked with multiple bureaus, serving as the Battalion Chief of Special Operations, Field Operations, and Assistant Chief of Logistics. He also managed the departments budget and payroll, humar resources and more as Assistant Chief of Administrative Services for five years starting in 2012.

“It is an absolute honor to be chosen by County Executive Ball to lead our progressive department into the future of Fire/EMS service,” said Fire Chief William Anuszewski. “Howard County Fire and Rescue has been a home to me for over 30 years and I know first-hand that the men and women who make up this department are some of the best out there. Our uniform personnel, civilians, and volunteers’ steadfast commitment and dedication to serving the residents and visitors of Howard County remains evident, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s my intention to uphold the mission and values set forth for this department while continuing to improve our service to Howard County.”

The county said Chief Anuszewski has been the recipient of multiple department awards including Meritorious Service, Gift of Life, Fire Chief Award, and Accreditation. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s in management from Johns Hopkins University. Anuszewski is also a graduate of Leadership Howard County Premier. On a regional level, Anuszewski was part of Maryland Task Force 2 for Urban Search and Rescue as a Communications Specialist and finally Task Force Leader. He has served on the Hazardous Materials Working Group for the Baltimore Urban Area Security Initiative and on the Governor’s Panel for statewide radio inter-operability.

“The Howard County Professional Fire Officers Association is pleased to see one of our own being selected to serve as our next Fire Chief,” said Captain Raymond Petry, President of the Howard County Professional Fire Officers Association. “I am confident Chief Anuszewski will continue to uphold the values and visions of the department, especially during these uncertain times. On behalf of our membership, I extend my sincere congratulations and support.”

Chief Anuszewski and his wife Anna raised their two children in Ellicott City, and have been lifelong residents of Howard County.