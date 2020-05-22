Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Baltimore that happened earlier Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Norflok Avenue for a shooting at around 10:33 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 60-year-old man laying in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Medics took him to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Witnesses told police a man in a blue truck shot the victim and fled.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.