THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Officials with the National Park Service are concerned that visitors at Catoctin Mountain Park are not following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A post on the park’s Facebook page Saturday morning urged people to visit less crowded areas of the park to make sure people can maintain proper distances from one another.
“We are concerned that current visitation patterns are not meeting current CDC guidance on social distancing. If you are coming to the park, please choose to visit areas that are not crowded to allow for adequate social distancing,” the post read.
While the park is open to visitors, some services, including restrooms, campgrounds and the visitor center, remain closed.
