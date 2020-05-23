Coronavirus In MD
Cases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
News
Police Activity Shuts Down Roads In Lansdowne
Several streets in Lansdowne are currently closed due to "police activity," the Baltimore County Police Department said Saturday afternoon.
For Some, Necessary Isolation From Coronavirus Is Detrimental To Mental, Physical Health
Social distancing and staying home have proven essential for flattening the coronavirus curve and minimizing harm from the virus, but research shows that these unprecedented guidelines to match our unprecedented times may negatively impact mental and physical health among Americans.
Featured Sports
Georgetown Coach, Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With COVID-19
Georgetown Hoyas Head men's basketball Coach and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing announced Friday he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Reports: Joe Flacco Headed To The Jets On 1-Year Deal
Veteran NFL quarterbacks have been changing teams at a rapid rate this off-season, and Joe Flacco is the latest to move.
AEW Double Or Nothing Picks: Can Brodie Lee Take Down Jon Moxley?
This Double or Nothing will look very different from the grand All Elite Wrestling unveiling, but expect the same high-caliber level of matches.
Keith Booth Files Federal Lawsuit Against Dunbar Over His Dismissal As Head Basketball Coach
Former Dunbar High School player and coach Keith Booth has filed a federal lawsuit against his alma mater.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
5 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
14 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Pleasant Memorial Day Weekend
This morning, we woke up to expected rain, and a forecast of more showers and warm temperatures arriving, as expected
Weather Blog: Pollen Season Still Here
How many of you are affected by pollen?
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
'The Sound Of Joy': Baltimore County Churches Ring Their Bells To Thank Frontline Workers
A Towson church has recruited other churches nearby to make sure its message of thanks is heard loud and clear.
'Sweetest Ending Possible': Ellicott City's DJ Kopec Reaches Goal Of $1M For Charity Through Virtual Dance Parties
Chris Kopec, known as DJ Kopec, has been throwing virtual dance parties on Facebook to raise money and donations for area groups in need.
Maryland Native Brady Fritz Wins Big On 'The Price Is Right'
A Maryland native won big on Monday's episode of "The Price Is Right."
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
CBS Entertainment
It’s Academic: May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020 at 12:53 pm
It's Academic
Catonsville High School: 260
River Hill High School: 450
Brunswick High School: 475
