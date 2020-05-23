Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown already look to be in mid-season form.
The Ravens posted a video Friday of Jackson and Brown working on their passing routes together.
Jackson hit Brown on some short routes and a deep ball.
👀 @Primetime_jet and @Lj_era8 are putting in WORK. 😈 pic.twitter.com/flBTNJnJXS
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 23, 2020
“Turning up with my boy Lamar Jackson,” Brown wrote the original video which he posted to his Instagram story.
The Ravens will open their season at home Sunday, September 13, against the Cleveland Browns. You can watch all the action right here on WJZ at 1 p.m.