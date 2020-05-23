Coronavirus In MDCases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Several streets in Lansdowne are currently closed due to “police activity,” the Baltimore County Police Department said Saturday afternoon.

Due to police activity in the 3300 block of Kessler Court, Kessler Court and Caledonia Avenue are currently closed.

Police have not provided further details.

WJZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ on-air and online for updates.

