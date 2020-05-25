Coronavirus In MDCases Top 47K, Hospitalizations Continue Slight Decline
JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl from Jessup.

Kaitlyn Lee Firth walked away from her home in the 7900 block of Burkard Lane at around 7:17 p.m. Sunday night. Police said she was not wearing shoes and didn’t take her cell phone or any other personal belongings with her.

Credit: Howard County Police

Officers searched overnight using K-9s and a drone but haven’t been able to find her.

Firth is five feet tall, 92 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, gray shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911, police said.

