JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl from Jessup.
Kaitlyn Lee Firth walked away from her home in the 7900 block of Burkard Lane at around 7:17 p.m. Sunday night. Police said she was not wearing shoes and didn’t take her cell phone or any other personal belongings with her.
Officers searched overnight using K-9s and a drone but haven’t been able to find her.
Firth is five feet tall, 92 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, gray shorts and no shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911, police said.