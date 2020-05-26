BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer was injured after he was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night in Federal Hill, according to police.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer was taken to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Commissioner Harrison added that the officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, which likely saved his life.

“[The injury] is likely to be treated without surgery,” Harrison said. “The officer was wearing body armor, which very likely saved his life.”

Commissioner Harrison said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Light Street in Federal Hill.

Commissioner Harrison said the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car that was driving erratically. The car did not stop, and led the officer on a vehicle pursuit. The suspect eventually crashed into a parked car, and fled on foot.

During a foot pursuit, the suspect fired at the officer, striking them in the lower abdomen. The suspect then carjacked a blue Toyota Camry to make his getaway, according to Commissioner Harrison.

Commissioner Harrison said the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

“There is a suspect on the loose who is armed and dangerous who has fired at and shot a police officer” Harrison said. “Thank God that officer is doing okay at this moment.”

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young released the following statement in regard to the incident:

“The level of violence on our streets is completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. Our public safety officials, and in particular our police officers, deserve our gratitude and thanks for placing themselves in harm’s way each and every day. I have been in constant contact with Commissioner Michael Harrison, and we are both thankful to the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.