ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday a new Chief of Staff for the State of Maryland.
Gov. Hogan today announced the appointment of Roy McGrath, IOM, CAE as the new Chief of Staff.
McGrath is currently CEO and Chairman of the Maryland Environmental Service Board of Directors. He was appointed to this role by Gov. Hogan in December 2016.
He previously served as a senior advisor to the governor, deputy chief of staff, and liaison to the Maryland Board of Public Works.
McGrath has also served as a member of the governor’s Coronavirus Response Team.
Gov. Hogan issued the following statement in a news release:
“Roy McGrath is an experienced public and private sector leader with a proven track record of managing at every level of government and a passionate commitment to public service. Roy has played a key role in our coronavirus response over the last three months, so his transition to chief of staff will be seamless. I want to sincerely thank Matthew Clark, who has been a close advisor to me and an integral part of our administration’s success over the last five years, and wish him and his family all the best.”
McGrath succeeds Matthew Clark, who will begin next month as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications with the University of Maryland Medical System.
McGrath’s appointment is effective June 1.