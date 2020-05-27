BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating four shootings that occurred across the City on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened shortly after 12:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Garrison Avenue. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The second shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in northwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Bancroft Road to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The third shooting also happened in northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are also investigating a fourth shooting in southwest Baltimore. O fficers were called to the 300 block of Marydell Avenue to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.