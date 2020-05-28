Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to remind motorist that heavy traffic is expected at several meal distribution sites Saturday.
The World Central Kitchen will be distributing free meals to city residents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- M&T Stadium Lot H
- Old Eastern High School/Johns Hopkins Complex parking lot on 33rd Street across from the YMCA complex.
- Baltimore Community College alternate campus at 2700 Liberty Heights Avenue alongside 3200 Towanda Avenue.
High volumes of traffic are expected in these areas throughout Saturday morning and early afternoon.
The Department of Transportation will deploy Transportation Enforcement Officers at key intersections to help facilitate the movement of traffic.
Motorists traveling in these areas should plan ahead by allowing additional travel time and using alternate routes.