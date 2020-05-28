



Double murder suspect Peter Manfredonia appeared in a Maryland courtroom Thursday afternoon, after he was captured at truck stop near Hagerstown Wednesday.

Manfredonia, 23, a University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders, was taken into custody after a multi-state manhunt. No officers were hurt during the arrest.

I’m at the District Court of Maryland in Hagerstown for the hearing of UConn student Peter Manfredonia. He was arrested shortly after 9pm in Hagerstown last night after being on the run for 6 days. He is accused of killing two people @wjz pic.twitter.com/wKcaWO3vV5 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 28, 2020

Peter Manfredonia, Connecticut Murder Suspect, Taken Into Police Custody In Maryland After Multi-State Manhunt

He waived his right for extradition, so Connecticut police have 30 days to come pick him up. Connecticut officials said they wouldn’t pick him up until next week.

Manfredonia sat in front of the camera in a cutoff shirt, handcuffs and a mask to speak with the judge. He declined representation. No bond was set.

Manfredonia sat in front of the camera in a cut off shirt, handcuffs and a mask on to speak with Judge Myers. He declined representation and waived his right for extradition. @wjz — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 28, 2020

Authorities had been searching for him across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland since Friday.

The college senior is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, in Connecticut before forcing Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her, CBS News reports.

The 23-year-old woman was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said. She was unharmed.

Prior to his arrest, Manfredonia was last seen Sunday wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a large duffel bag near train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

He allegedly took an Uber to Maryland after ditching the car.

Manfredonia was taken into custody in the area of the Pilot Truck Stop on Halfway Boulevard without incident by the U.S. Marshals and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.