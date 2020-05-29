BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced late Thursday night that pass rusher Matthew Judon had officially signed his franchise tender, putting him under contract for the 2020 season.
Since Judon was reportedly tagged as a linebacker, he will make $16.3 million during the upcoming season. The 27-year-old had a career year in 2019 with a career-high 9.5 sacks. He added 54 tackles, four forced fumbles and tied for fourth in the league in quarterback hits with 33, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.
A former fifth round pick out of Grand Valley State in the 2016 Draft, Judon has progressively worked his way into a full-time starting role with the team over the course of his four seasons. For his career, he has tallied 28.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss and 82 quarterback hits.
There was some speculation that Judon may be traded prior to the season, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Judon expects to be with the team in 2020.
Despite being a candidate for trade interest this offseason, Baltimore OLB Matt Judon expects to be a Raven in 2020, per league source. Judon signed his franchise tender today (as @tompelissero said). A productive pass rusher in line to produce more for Baltimore.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 29, 2020
According to the team website, Judon is one of just four NFL defenders to record at least 150 tackles, 70 quarterback hits, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks since 2017. The rest of that group is pretty good company with new teammate Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.