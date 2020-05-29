ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Pools, outdoor youth camps and sports can now resume in Howard County with significant physical distancing and sanitation measures in place.
The Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks said it’s planning to resume outdoor youth camps, programs and classes on June 29th.
Drive-in movie theaters may also open in accordance with the Governor’s order.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in a news release Friday:
“After reviewing our data and the details of the Governor’s recommendations, Howard County is ready to reopen these outdoor activities. COVID-19 is here for the near future, and it’s critical that our community recognizes that as we reopen parts of our economy everyone continues to take precautions and reduce their risk. We remain committed to reopening safely and effectively and will continue to be data-informed in our decisions.”
Howard County also announced Thursday the reopening of restaurant and bars for outdoor seating.
