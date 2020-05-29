Detectives from the Pikesville Precinct Investigative Services Team are continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-887-1279. Callers may remain anonymous.
GWYNN OAK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a stabbing in Gwynn Oak that left a man hospitalized Thursday morning.
Police responded just before 5 a.m. to the 3600 block of Campfield Road for a call about a stabbing.
Officers found a man outside of the home with trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers found the suspect, identified as Michael Anthony Young, 29, of the 2900 block of Allendale Road, walking nearby. He was arrested and treated at an area hospital for minor injuries before he was released back into police custody.
The investigation found that the victim had invited Young to his home where they began to argue, which led to Young stabbing the victim several times with a sharp-edged weapon.
The victim fled the home to get help while Young left the location on foot where officers apprehended him.
Young is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.
He is being held on a no-bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.