BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University System of Maryland institutions will be a hybrid in-person, remote instruction this fall semester.
Over the next two weeks, each USM institution will announce an overview of its initial planning for the fall 2020 semester.
Each campus plan will follow general guidelines and critical factors determined by the Return to Campus Advisory Group appointed by USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman in April—including federal, state, and local public health guidance.
“I’m grateful for the thoughtful guidance the advisory group continues to provide,” Perman said. “I’ve said many times that USM institutions are incredibly diverse. Having university-based leaders on this group who understand that diversity—who can drill down into the implications of what each return-to-campus decision means for each university—is essential to good planning. The group’s insights have been critical as we approach the fall 2020 semester in the safest and most practical way possible.”
Other decision points will include the number of residential students versus remote students at each institution; whether, when, and how athletics may resume; and guidelines governing other campus events.
They are looking at teaching some sections totally online, some both in-person and online based on the institution’s mix of residential or remote students.
They will also be emphasizing physical distance for lab, studio and clinical classes.
All USM institutions have made the decision to postpone study abroad programs through the fall semester.
“Chancellor Perman and the members of his advisory group understand the difficulty of these fall planning decisions. We know how important it is to best serve our students, faculty, and staff, with the highest emphasis on maintaining safety,” USM Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden said. “The pandemic presents obstacles being felt throughout higher education. Our universities are committed to offering the best academic experience possible for our students, while maintaining health and well-being throughout the system.”