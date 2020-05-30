BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A series of shootings in Baltimore overnight left two people, including a 16-year-old girl, dead and six others injured, police said Saturday morning.

Between midnight and 4:15 a.m., police responded to a half-dozen shootings in the city.

Around 12:20 a.m. officers in the western district responded to the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At the same time, officers in the northwest district were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The 21-year-old woman, who was shot in the arm, told police she was possibly near Gist and West Strathmore avenues when she was shot.

Two hours later, officers in the central district responded to the 100 block of West Franklin Street for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown, police said.

Just before 3:20 a.m., patrol officers in the southwest district were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they got there, police said they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the throat and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The teen died at the hospital.

In the southern district, officers were called to a hospital around 4 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and a woman who both had gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were walking in the 300 block of Key Highway when they got into an argument with a suspect, who then shot them.

The man later died; the woman’s condition is unknown, police said.

Just after 4:10 a.m., officers in the northeast district were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The 34-year-old man was reportedly in the 2700 block of Erdman Avenue when a man pulled a handgun on him and tried to rob him. The two began fighting over the gun, at which point the victim was shot in the leg.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the incidents to call them or Metro Crime Stoppers.