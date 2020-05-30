Coronavirus In MDTotal Cases Top 52K; Hospitalizations Decrease
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in Edgewood early Saturday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

The sheriff’s department said they’re still investigating the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

