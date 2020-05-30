Reopening Maryland: Youth Day Camps, Outdoor Pools, Drive-In Theaters Can Open With Some RestrictionsGov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

Stevensville Woman Using Free Flowers To Spread Smiles Amid Coronavirus PandemicA woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others.

'The Sound Of Joy': Baltimore County Churches Ring Their Bells To Thank Frontline WorkersA Towson church has recruited other churches nearby to make sure its message of thanks is heard loud and clear.

'Sweetest Ending Possible': Ellicott City's DJ Kopec Reaches Goal Of $1M For Charity Through Virtual Dance PartiesChris Kopec, known as DJ Kopec, has been throwing virtual dance parties on Facebook to raise money and donations for area groups in need.