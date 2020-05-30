Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in Edgewood early Saturday afternoon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Rd at approx. 12:26 pm for the report of a shooting. The victim did not survive his injuries. Investigation remains active. More information will be released when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/PeJrkizTuf
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) May 30, 2020
The sheriff’s department said they’re still investigating the shooting.
No further details were immediately available.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.