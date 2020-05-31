Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police tweeted overnight that there were small groups of “juveniles and young adults” that damaged at least three businesses in the downtown area.
They said several arrests have been made but have not provided more details.
Small groups of juveniles and young adults have damaged at least three businesses in the downtown area. Several arrest have been made. BPD has ordered the groups to disperse or be subject to arrest. MSP is on scene and assisting.
