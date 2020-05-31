LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore To Protest Death Of George Floyd
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMUltimate Rush: Caught Inside, Big Wave Surfing
    1:30 PM60 Minutes Sports
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police tweeted overnight that there were small groups of “juveniles and young adults” that damaged at least three businesses in the downtown area.

They said several arrests have been made but have not provided more details.

This story is developing. WJZ will update this story when more information is available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply