MANCHESTER, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an incident in Carroll County where a Pennsylvania woman allegedly jumped out of the car she was in, then was fatally hit by the same car.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the area of MD RT 30 just north of Mt. Venus Road Number 1 in Manchester, Maryland.

Police learned that jut before 4:14 a.m. Sunday morning, Justin Thomas Well, 32, from Hanover, Pennsylvania; was driving his 2002 Ford F250 on MD RT 30 in the area of Mt. Ventus Road with Nicole Renae Whitcomb, 23, also from Hanover.

The two got into a verbal argument while driving, and Whitcomb allegedly opened the front passenger door and tried to get out of the car while it was moving.

Police said it appears that Whitcomb was run over by the car during the incident.

She was taken by medical personnel to Carroll Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said due to the nature of the incident, multiple resources responded to the investigation, including the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, Crime Lab, Criminal Investigation, Crash Team, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners forensic investigator.

They added no criminal or traffic charges have been issued.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision/event, or has information, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.