BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library announced Monday that eight locations would begin offering limited services to customers starting on June 15 as businesses begin to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting on June 15, Sidewalk Service will be offered at eight locations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The contact-free service will allow customers to pick up books and other materials at the following locations.
- Central Library- 400 Cathedral Street
- Brooklyn Branch- 300 E. Patapsco Ave
- Northwood Branch- 4420 Loch Raven Blvd.
- Orleans St. Branch- 1303 Orleans Street
- Roland Park Branch- 5108 Roland Ave.
- Southeast Anchor Library- 3601 Eastern Ave. (drive-thru service)
- Walbrook Branch- 3203 W. North Ave.
- Waverly Branch- 400 E. 33rd Street
In order to make a pickup, customers must first place a hold on a book or other items by going on prattlibrary.org or by calling Telephone Reference at 410-396-5430. Customers will then be contacted when their materials are ready in order to schedule a time to pickup. Customers can also request Books By Mail by contacting that number. All books that are returned should be placed into contact-free book drops at Pratt locations.
“While we are eager to reopen our doors, our first priority is the health and safety of our customers and staff,” said Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel. “We have been working in conjunction with city officials as well as leaders at other large library systems across North America to rollout expanded services in the safest possible way.”
The Pratt will also be offering Drive-In Wi-Fi at eight locations across the city.
- Brooklyn Branch- 300 E. Patapsco Ave
- Northwood Branch- 4420 Loch Raven Blvd.
- Orleans St. Branch- 1303 Orleans Street
- Waverly Branch- 400 E. 33rd Street
- Edmondson Ave Branch- 4430 Edmondson Ave.
- Forrest Park Branch- 3023 Garrison Blvd.
- Herring Run Branch- 3801 Erdman Ave.
- Patterson Park Branch- 159 N. Linwood Ave.
Library cards aren’t required to use the wi-fi service, but customers will need to use the following network/password.
Network: epfl-wpa
password: epfl-wpa