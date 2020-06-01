BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation officials are warning drivers and motorists to be aware of some changes to their normal commuting schedules and routes on Monday.

Fayette Street is now closed to through traffic between Gay and Holliday Streets with detours in effect.

At this time, no turns onto westbound Fayette Street will be permitted from President Street and the southbound Jones Falls Expressway, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday.

Protesters have also closed portions of Interstate 83 in downtown Baltimore.

Traffic Alert: Various portions of JFX will be closed. The following closures remain in effect until further notice •I-83 southbound at St. Paul Street

•President St Northbound at Pratt Street

•Baltimore Street Westbound at Albemarle

•Fayette Street westbound at Exeter — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) June 1, 2020

Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and are also encouraged to use other routes.

MDOT MTA said later said they are temporarily suspending Light RailLink service between North Avenue and Camden Yards. Southbound service from Hunt Valley will terminate at North Avenue and northbound service from Cromwell and BWI Marshall Airport will terminate at Camden Yards station. Effective immediately and until further notice, Charles Center East station will also be closed for patron use.

Light RailLink Service Advisory — Effective immediately and until further notice and due to ongoing protests in the downtown area, Light RailLink service between North Avenue and Camden Yards is temporarily suspended. Southbound … https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 1, 2020

Crowds have been gathering downtown over the last few days, in protest of the death of George Floyd last week, at times blocking traffic downtown.

“With the unfolding of recent events across the United States, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) operations and police staff are closely monitoring activities in downtown Baltimore and are committed to maintaining the safety of our riders and employees,”

They had previously said they may need to quickly adjust service, and riders should plan ahead and be monitoring the MDOT MTA website, e-alert system and social media for service updates.