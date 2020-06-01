Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a series of thefts involving motor vehicles and autos in Glen Burnie over the weekend.
Officers responded at around 9 a.m. on Sunday for a series of vehicle tampering reports, thefts from vehicles and one motor vehicle theft in the Fox Chase community of Glen Burnie.
Police said there was property stolen from several vehicles on Somerset Bay Drive, Foxtree Drive, Foxwell Bend Court and Trumpeter Court and one motor vehicle was reported stolen from Somerset Bay Drive.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.