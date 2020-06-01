Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 14-year-old at the end of May.
The 14-year-old was shot on May 21 and was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
After police responded to the scene, they were able to gather evidence that identified the suspect as Tyler Berry.
After several days of gathering information and conducting surveillance, with the help of Maryland State Police, Berry was found and arrested in the 4700 block of BelAir Road in Baltimore.
Berry has been charged with several counts of assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and various handgun related charges.